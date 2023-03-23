Fast-paced cooperative action roguelite Ember Knights confirmed its full release window during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

In a new trailer, developer Doom Turtle and publisher Twin Sails Interactive confirmed that a full 1.0 release is on its way this summer, and while we don't yet have a fully-confirmed release date that does mean that the acclaimed title should be ending its early access journey in the next few months.

Play Ember Knights on Steam now (opens in new tab)

One to four players can take on the role of the titular Ember Knights in their attempt to save the world from the mad sorcerer Praxis. Wielding a variety of spells and abilities, you can combo your powers together over the course of each run - or combine your skills with those of your co-op partners to create powerful synergies between each playstyle.

As you cut your way through Praxis' minions in your attempt to protect the Ember Tree, you'll face increasingly powerful enemies, leading up to epic bosses. For even more replay value, those bosses can be 'corrupted', with new forms trying even harder to hinder your progress.

Launched into early access last year, Ember Knights boasts 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam , and even as it approaches its full launch is still receiving updates, with last month's aptly-named February update bringing in a handful of new and improved relics to battle with. Doom Turtle says it's committed to working alongside the community to bring player feedback into the game, helping shape it ahead of its full release.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).