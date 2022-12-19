Elden Ring's PvP Colosseum has brought out the worst, weirdest, and best in players

Elden Ring's big PvP Colosseum hasn't even been out for two weeks, yet players are already at each other's throats over a frankly degenerate meta. Check the subreddit (opens in new tab) for 12 seconds and you'll find plenty of complaints about the state of the game. Still, plenty of brave Tarnished continue to come up with refreshing and often hilarious ways to fight, showing off the full potential of FromSoftware's lovably broken PvP.

The Elden Ring subreddit has become a time capsule for the game's rapidly evolving scene; you can click back through the days and count trends like rings on a tree. To the surprise of nobody, first came the Rivers of Blood devotees, followed swiftly by the tracking and AoE spell spammers (opens in new tab), and then the spear dual-wielders (opens in new tab) whose hitboxes rival the Fire Giant.

Then an arguably more insidious group started to take root: the shield pokers. The same glorious great shields that could counter many previous meta strategies were now being used in timid turtle tactics. The solution? A smaller shield to parry the one-note offenders into next week.

Naturally, the PvP arena has also brought about all manner of cheese, and I'm talking about true cheese like spawn killing (opens in new tab) with magic to farm points in timed modes. Honor was out the window (opens in new tab); gesturing respectfully at the start of fights was a thing of the past for many users, who were content to let honor be the empty tradition that warms the dead in their graves. But even in this wretched hive of scum and villainy, you could find unique builds, absurd brawls, and impressive role-playing that stood out. Never change, FromSoftware fans.

