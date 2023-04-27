Elden Ring dev wants to release new games more frequently

FromSoftware has multiple projects in development right now with the Elden Ring DLC and Armored Core 6, and after some lengthy spans between its recent releases, the studio hopes to get back to launching games a bit more frequently.

Producer Yasuhiro Kitao tells Eurogamer (opens in new tab) that the studio's philosophy of keeping multiple projects in development "really hasn't changed all that much in the past ten years, particularly since Miyazaki has been president of the company." But while the philosophy hasn't changed, we might see it implemented more quickly in practice.

"This is an area we feel we've always strived to achieve: always making something new, always making something original, something that we find interesting and fun as players," Kitao says. "So in this sense, really nothing much has changed. We do develop multiple titles simultaneously, we do have several teams working on different projects. We hope to stagger our releases and bring something new and exciting at hopefully not so long intervals going forward."

Historically, FromSoftware used to release several games every year, but that hasn't been the case for much of the past decade. There was a three-year gap between Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro, filled only by the Remaster of the original Dark Souls and a VR experiment called Déraciné. We saw a similar three-year gap between Sekiro and Elden Ring. With just a year between Elden Ring and Armored Core 6, FromSoftware fans have gone from famine to feast in a hurry.

Earlier today, the Armored Core 6 release date was confirmed for August 25, so we don't have to wait much longer for the studio's next big project.

Hopefully we'll have a lot more to add to our list of the best FromSoftware games.