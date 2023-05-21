Educating, informing, and securing safe spaces – our Mental Health Awareness Week roundup

Today marks the last day of Mental Health Awareness Week 2023, and the final day of our dedicated coverage around the event. Speaking about issues of mental health can be a complex and complicated thing, but having and encouraging continuous conversations, dialogues and positive discourse around sensitive subject matter can help us open our mouths, minds and hearts.

We hope you've enjoyed our spotlights and showcases on just some of the most interesting and important games that tackle mental health in a myriad of ways, and, if you can relate to any of our stories, we hope that you find yourself in a position to speak about how you're feeling, if you weren't already. Below is a recap of our coverage this week, followed by some helpful websites and phone numbers for relevant services, should you, or anyone else in your life, ever need them.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 recap

(Image credit: LKA)

Useful numbers and website information

(Image credit: The Chinese Room)

US

New 988 Mental Health Emergency Hotline

In July 2022, a universal mental health crisis line launched nationwide. Calling 988 will connect you to a crisis counselor regardless of where you are in the United States

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI; or text "HELPLINE" to 62640

(Both services available between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET, Monday–Friday)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Phone: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Suicide Prevention, Awareness, and Support

www.suicide.org

UK

Samaritans

Phone: 116 123 (free from any phone)

Email: jo@samaritans.org

SANEline

0300 304 7000 (4.30pm–10.30pm every day)



National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK

Supportive listening service: 0800 689 5652 (6pm to midnight every day)

GLOBAL

Global list of hotlines for mental health help via psycom.net

