Edgar Wright reveals his 2020 lockdown viewing list: exclusive

Has the Covid-19 pandemic – and the subsequent lockdowns it has brought on – changed your viewing habits in 2020? Has the increased time at home given you the chance to catch up on some movies you'd never quite got round to watching before? Well, the chances are that you won’t have watched quite as many movies as Edgar Wright…

The British writer/director behind the Cornetto trilogy, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver - pictured here with just some of his DVD and Blu-ray collection - has used the time since lockdowns began in March 2020 (as well as the windows of opportunity when cinemas have been open) to make a significant dent in his epic to-watch list.

In Total Film magazine’s upcoming 2020 Review of the Year issue, Wright writes about his mind-expanding film odyssey, in which he takes in many of the films he’d never seen from some of the seminal lists - heavyweight Top 100s or auteurs’ must-see recommendations. Check out the new covers below…

You can read that piece when the magazine hits shelves on Friday, and Wright has also shared with us his complete movie viewing list since the start of lockdown in March, which you can see in full, below. It features world-cinema classics, cult curios, and one 2021 blockbuster that we're not *at all* jealous he's seen. Nope, not one bit.

How many of the following have you seen? And which have you added to your own to-watch list?

All the films watched by Edgar Wright since the start of lockdown in March 2020

(1ST TIME WATCHES IN BOLD / CINEMA VIEWINGS WITH *)

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY

3:10 TO YUMA (1957)

36 HOURS

45 YEARS

49TH PARALLEL

4 MONTHS 3 WEEKS 2 DAYS

ABOUT ENDLESSNESS*

AKIRA (4K)*

AMADEUS (DIRECTOR'S CUT)

AMERICAN BEAUTY

THE AMERICAN FRIEND

AN AMERICAN PICKLE*

AMMONITE*

ANDREI RUBLEV

ANGST

APPLES *

THE APARTMENT

THE ASSISTANT

ARMY OF SHADOWS

AU HASARD BALTHAZAR

AUTUMN SONATA

THE BATTLE OF ALGIERS

BEAST (2018)

THE BEAUTY JUNGLE

BEAU TRAVAIL

BEDLAM

BEING A HUMAN PERSON

BEING THERE

THE BELLBOY

BELLE DU JOUR

BEFORE THE REVOLUTION

BERGMAN: A YEAR IN THE LIFE

BEYOND THE DOOR

BIG DEAL ON MADONNA STREET

BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC

BILLY BUDD

THE BITTER TEARS OF PETRA VON KANT

THE BLACK STALLION

BLOCK-HEADS

BLOOD AND BLACK LACE

BLOOD FROM THE MUMMY’S TOMB

BLOODY SUNDAY

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

BOY

BREAKING AWAY

BRIDES OF DRACULA

A BRIGHTER SUMMER DAY

CAPERNAUM

CARRY ON AT YOUR CONVENIENCE

THE CHASER

CINEMA PARADISO

CIRCUS OF HORRORS

THE CIRCUS

CLEO FROM 5 TO 7

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND

CLOSELY OBSERVED TRAINS

CLOSE UP

THE COLOR OF POMEGRANATES

CONTAGION

CRIES AND WHISPERS

CRIMES AND MISDEMEANOURS

THE CROWD

THE CRUEL SEA

CULLODEN

DEKALOG 1-10

DANGEROUS LIAISONS

A DAY IN THE COUNTRY

DEAD MEN DON’T WEAR PLAID

DEATH BY HANGING

THE DEFIANT ONES

THE DEVIL RIDES OUT

DIRTY HARRY

DISTANT VOICES, STILL LIVES

DO THE RIGHT THING

DOWNHILL RACER

DR JEKYLL & SISTER HYDE

DR MABUSE - THE GAMBLER

DRIVE A CROOKED ROAD

DRUNKEN ANGEL

DUCK SOUP

THE EARRINGS OF MADAME DE…

EASY LIVING

EDDIE MURPHY: RAW

THE ENIGMA OF KASPAR HAUSER

EQUINOX

EVERYTHING GOES WRONG

EVIL DEAD II: DEAD BY DAWN

EYE OF THE CAT

FANNY AND ALEXANDER

FATAL ATTRACTION

F IS FOR FAKE

FAT CITY

FESTEN

THE FIENDS AND THE FLESH

THE FIFTH CORD

THE FIREMEN’S BALL

FIRES WERE STARTED

FISTS IN THE POCKET

THE FORBIDDEN PHOTOS OF A LADY UNDER SUSPICION

FORTY GUNS

FOUR SIDED TRIANGLE

FRANKENHOOKER

FRIDAY

FRIEDA

GAS-S-S-S

GATES OF HEAVEN

GERMANY YEAR ZERO

GERTRUD

THE GHOST OF PETER SELLERS

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY

THE GOOD DIE YOUNG

GOOD MORNING

THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE UGLY*

GONKS GO BEAT

THE GREAT ESCAPE

GREETINGS

GREMLINS

THE GROOVE TUBE

THE HALFWAY HOUSE

HANNAH AND HER SISTERS

HAPPY (2021)

HARPER

HEATHERS

HE WHO GETS SLAPPED

HEREDITARY

THE H MAN

THE HIDDEN

HIGH AND LOW

HIGH LIFE

HOFFA

HOOSIERS

THE HOUSE IS BLACK

HUE AND CRY

HUMAN DESIRE

THE HUNT

I AM CURIOUS YELLOW

THE INFORMER (1935)

ICE COLD IN ALEX

IDIOCRACY

IL SORPASSO

I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS

I’M YOUR WOMAN

INVESTIGATION OF A CITIZEN UNDER SUSPICION

INTOLERANCE

IN WHICH WE SERVE

THE INTRUDER (1962)

IRREVERSIBLE

ISLE OF THE DEAD

IT ALWAYS RAINS ON SUNDAY

JAZZ ON A SUMMER’S DAY

JEANNE DIELMAN - 23 QUAI DU COMMERCE

JIMMY HOLLYWOOD

JOURNEY TO ITALY

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG

JULIET OF THE SPIRITS

KELLY’S HEROES

KILLER OF SHEEP

THE KILLER SHREWS

KINGS OF THE ROAD

KISS TOMORROW GOODBYE

A KNIGHT’S TALE

L.A. STORY

LA HAINE

LA JETÉE

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

L’ARGENT

LA RONDE

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO*

THE LAST RUN

LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD

THE LATE SHOW

LATE SPRING

THE LEOPARD

LA PLAISIR

LE SILENCE DE LA MER

LETTER FROM AN UNKNOWN WOMAN

THE LIFE AHEAD

LIFE AND NOTHING MORE

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

LILYA 4 EVER

LISTEN TO BRITAIN

THE LIVES OF OTHERS

LOLA MONTÈS

LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT

THE LONG DAY CLOSES

LOST GIRLS

LOVES OF A BLONDE

MACABRE (William Castle)

MACBETH

THE MADNESS OF YOUTH

MAKE WAY FOR TOMORROW

THE MAN FROM LARAMIE

THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE

MANK

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

THE MARRIAGE OF MARIA BRAUN

MAUVAIS SANG

MESHES OF THE AFTERNOON

MERCHANT OF FOUR SEASONS

MID 90s

THE MINDBENDERS

MINISTRY OF FEAR

MIRACLE MILE

MIRROR

THE MISFITS (1961)

THE MISSION

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: ROGUE NATION

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT

MOMMY

MONA LISA

MONSIEUR HIRE

MOONRISE KINGDOM

MOROCCO

MURDER BY CONTRACT

MY BODYGUARD

MY LIFE AS A DOG

NAPOLEON

THE NAVIGATOR (Buster Keaton)

NEKROMANTIK

NIGHT TRAIN TO MUNICH

NO DIRECTION HOME (BOB DYLAN)

NOWHERE TO GO (1958)

NYMPHOMANIAC I & II

OLDBOY

ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST*

ONE EYED JACKS

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST

ONE OF OUR AIRCRAFT IS MISSING

ORDET

OUR MOTHER’S HOUSE

THE OX BOW INCIDENT

PAISAN

PALM SPRINGS

PARADISE LOST 1, 2 & 3

PATERSON

PATHER PANCHALI

PAYBACK

PEOPLE ON SUNDAY

PERSONA

PHANTOM LADY

PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE

PHILADELPHIA

THE PIANO TEACHER

PIECES OF A WOMAN

PINK STRING AND SEALING WAX

LA PLAISIR

POLICE STORY (1985)

POLYESTER

POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING

POSSESSOR: UNCUT

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE

THE PRESTIGE

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

THE PRODUCERS

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN*

THE QUEEN OF SPADES

RAILROADED!

RAN

REBECCA (2020)*

RIO GRANDE

ROCCO AND HIS BROTHERS

ROCKS*

LA RONDE

RONNIE’S

FELLINI’S ROMA

ROME OPEN CITY

RUN LOLA RUN

SAFE

SAINT MAUD

SALESMAN

SANSHO THE BAILIFF

SANS SOLEIL

SATANTANGO

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD (Dolby Cinema Edition)*

THE SECRET IN THEIR EYES

A SEPARATION

SESSION 9

THE SEVENTH VEIL

SHAME (BERGMAN)

SHANGHAI EXPRESS

SHE WORE A YELLOW RIBBON

SHOAH

SHOESHINE

A SHORT FILM ABOUT KILLING

SISTER (2013)

THE SMALL BACK ROOM

THE SNORKEL

SON OF THE SHIEK

THE SON’S ROOM

SONGS FROM THE SECOND FLOOR

SOPHIE’S CHOICE

THE SPARKS BROTHERS (2021)

SPIDER

STAR WARS EPISODE IV: A NEW HOPE

THE SURROGATE

FUCKING AMAL (SHOW ME LOVE)

STALKER

THE STATION AGENT

STOLEN FACE

SUMMER WITH MONIKA

SWALLOW

THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

THE TALL T

TEAM AMERICA WORLD POLICE

THEOREM

THIRST

T-MEN

TENET* (twice!)

(twice!) LA TERRA TREMA

THE TERMINATOR

TERMINATOR 2: JUDGEMENT DAY

THE THIEF OF BAGDAD (1940)

THE THING

THIS HAPPY BREED

THROUGH THE OLIVE TREES

THE TIMES OF HARVEY MILK

TOGETHER

TOMB OF LIGEIA

TO SLEEP WITH ANGER

TOOTSIE

TOUKI BOUKI

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

THE TRAIN

TRIUMPH OF THE WILL

UGETSU

UMBERTO D

UNDERWORLD U.S.A

THE UNKNOWN

THE UNTOUCHABLES

VAMPYRES (1974)

VERNON, FLORIDA

VIRIDIANA

MY VOYAGE TO ITALY

WAITING FOR GUFFMAN

WANDA

THE WAR GAME

WATERLOO ROAD (1945)

WE ARE THE BEST!

WENT THE DAY WELL?

WHERE IS THE FRIEND’S HOUSE?

WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND

WHISTLE AND I’LL COME TO YOU (1968)

WINGS OF DESIRE

WITCHFINDER GENERAL

WITNESS

WILLARD (1971)

THE WOMAN IN BLACK (1989)

WOMAN IN THE DUNES

WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN

WORKING GIRL

WORLD OF TOMORROW (2015)

YOU,THE LIVING

YI YI

ZAPPA

ZERO DU CONDUITE

ZODIAC

ZU WARRIORS FROM THE MAGIC MOUNTAIN

Edgar Wright’s next film, Last Night in Soho, is scheduled to open on April 23, 2021. Total Film’s Review of the Year issue hits newsstands real and digital on Friday, December 8. Order a copy here.

