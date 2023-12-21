Early Daniel Warren Johnson webcomic Space-Mullet comes to print for the first time

By Will Salmon
published

The writer/artist's early sci-fi classic gets a remastered print edition

Art from Space Mullet
(Image credit: Skybound)

Daniel Warren Johnson has had a helluva year, first with his wrestling caper Do A Powerbomb!, which was collected in January and picked up a Best Teen Publication award at the Eisners, and later with Transformers. Now, one of the writer/artist's earliest works is getting a welcome print release from Image Comics.

Space-Mullet was originally a webcomic that ran from 2012 to 2017 on space-mullet.com. The series is about, in Johnson's words, "a washed up, Ex-Space Marine trucker named Jonah, and his alien co-pilot, Alphius" trying to do good in the galaxy. It's described by Image as "the perfect sci-fi romp for fans of Firefly and Cowboy Bebop."

The series gets its first print release in July 2024, with a new trade paperback that features remastered lettering, as well as an all-new, never-before-published chapter of the series. You can check out the front cover, also by Johnson, below.

Art from Space Mullet

(Image credit: Skybound)

"When I started Space-Mullet, I had just quit my steady teaching job, had no money, and DEFINITELY no work in the comics industry," said Johnson. "This book was me throwing everything I had at trying to prove to the comics world I could make something special. The pages are humble, but are a huge foundation for what made me the artist I am now. See proto-DWJ come to life in these pages!!!"

Space-Mullet is to be published by Image Comics on July 9, 2024.

Transformers is part of Skybound's shared Energon Universe. Discover another part of it in our interview with Duke writer Joshua Williamson and artist Tom Reilly.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.