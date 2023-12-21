Early Daniel Warren Johnson webcomic Space-Mullet comes to print for the first time

Daniel Warren Johnson has had a helluva year, first with his wrestling caper Do A Powerbomb!, which was collected in January and picked up a Best Teen Publication award at the Eisners, and later with Transformers. Now, one of the writer/artist's earliest works is getting a welcome print release from Image Comics.

Space-Mullet was originally a webcomic that ran from 2012 to 2017 on space-mullet.com. The series is about, in Johnson's words, "a washed up, Ex-Space Marine trucker named Jonah, and his alien co-pilot, Alphius" trying to do good in the galaxy. It's described by Image as "the perfect sci-fi romp for fans of Firefly and Cowboy Bebop."

The series gets its first print release in July 2024, with a new trade paperback that features remastered lettering, as well as an all-new, never-before-published chapter of the series. You can check out the front cover, also by Johnson, below.

"When I started Space-Mullet, I had just quit my steady teaching job, had no money, and DEFINITELY no work in the comics industry," said Johnson. "This book was me throwing everything I had at trying to prove to the comics world I could make something special. The pages are humble, but are a huge foundation for what made me the artist I am now. See proto-DWJ come to life in these pages!!!"

Space-Mullet is to be published by Image Comics on July 9, 2024.

