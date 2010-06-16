E3 2010: New GoldenEye supports Classic Controller Pro, put those remotes away

Nintendo%26rsquo;s E3 conference has been the strongest so far, with only a few casual titles watering down their very strong offerings. A lot of classic franchises are getting new sequels, including the N64 classic GoldenEye. The E3 trailer for the new GoldenEye 007 showed of the game in action, with a lot of the levels almost identically resembling those from its predecessor.

Even more exciting was the game%26rsquo;s local 4 player multiplayer, a beloved feature from the original that led to many a heated nerd rivalry. The game also features voice work from Daniel Craig, the menacing new Bond from Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. The video we saw also featured a lot of the original multiplayer characters like Jaws and the impossible to hit Oddjob, though there's sure to be new ones. Nintendo's defintely catering to fans of the original GoldenEye,as the game will support Classic Controller Pro play, meaning you can play with a thumbstick just like the good ol days.

Nintendo seems to be banking pretty hard on fond memories of the original, as the game%26rsquo;s reveal featured a video of anecstatic %26ldquo;real life video game focus group%26rdquo; that went nuts at the news of a new GoldenEye game. While all the pieces are in place for a retro revival of the franchise, it faces an uphill battle against modern FPSes, a genre that has evolved a million times over since GoldenEye%26rsquo;s heyday. We'll have to see if the grizzled champ can still go toe to toe with therookieswhen the game releases this November.

Jun 15, 2010