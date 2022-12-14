Dying Light 2's map editor is live and Techland is giving away $50,000 to its top creators

Dying Light 2's map editor has entered its beta phase on PC, and Techland is holding a contest with a $50,000 prize pool to see who can make the best maps.

If you already own the base game, you can download Dying Light 2's Developer Tools via Steam (opens in new tab) or the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab) free of charge now and start building out our dream map. If you make something cool enough and submit your entry via Techland's partner mod.io here (opens in new tab), you can win $5,000 USD, an Asus gaming laptop, or an AMD GPU/CPU package deal. Techland and mod.io are giving away 10 cash prizes to the creators with "the most creative, fun, and adrenaline-packed maps."

The Shape Your City contest is taking entries from now until January 20, 2023 at 2:59pm PT / 5:59 ET / 11:59 pm CET, and winners will be announced on February 2. Techland says the contest is part of its continuing support of player-created content following the Stay Human contest (opens in new tab) from last year, which awarded prizes to creators across three categories: writing, fan art, and cosplay.

As for the map editor itself, Techland assures the full release and "console integration" will happen in 2023, but didn't give a specific date. And if you aren't sure you're handy enough with the game's developer tools, here's a tutorial (opens in new tab) from Techland you can watch to teach you the basics. Hey, with $5,000 being offered, it's certainly worth a shot.

