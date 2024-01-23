Dungeons of Hinterberg is taking us to the Austrian Alps to slay monsters by day and "treat yourself to a spa evening" by night

We all need a break sometimes, and I can't think of a better kind of retreat than the one Dungeons of Hinterberg promises. As Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee in need of some down-time, we'll be venturing to the Austrian Alps for some monster slaying and dungeon-crawling action by day; and some rest, relaxation, and social interaction by night. But that's not all. We can also hit the slopes on our skis, go mountain climbing, and much more. Just as Luisa goes to the Alps for an escape from her busy corporate job, Hinterberg and its many dungeons could very well be the memorable getaway I need in 2024.

Everything about the upcoming ARPG speaks to me, from its cel-shaded style to its social progression system that will see you improve your skills by making pals in a picturesque Alpine village. What is most appealing, though, is the chance to get lost in the tourist hotspot itself and have the freedom to shape our days in it. As co-founder and technical director Philipp Seifried explains, the team at Microbird Games strived to create a strong sense of place that feels both fantastical and real, which is home to a variety of activities.

"We love it when games give you places to explore that feel real," Seifried says. "When they give you a home away from home that you can get to know and inhabit for a little while. We always wanted Dungeons of Hinterberg to feel like you're taking a vacation in a place that's fantastical, but also grounded in reality. You're going to a tiny, modern day village in the Alps. You're experiencing it as a tourist. You're spending all day doing physical activities - hiking, monster slaying, dungeon crawling - and then in the evening, you relax and get to know other adventurers or locals over a hearty meal or over drinks… or you just decide you'd rather treat yourself to a spa evening."

"You don't have to do a dungeon every day, either," Seifried adds. "If you'd rather extend your stay in Hinterberg and take the game at a more leisurely pace, there are many Scenic Spots out in the mountains or in the forest, where you can sit in the grass and watch the afternoon go by."

A day well spent

The prospect of being able to decide what you want to do is certainly an inviting one, and nothing spells an ideal vacation quite like scenic spots and a leisurely pace. Plus, those looking for excitement and adventure will also find plenty of just that among the discoverable dungeons and biomes of Hinterberg. While you'll be given the freedom to decide how your "slaycation" plays out, there's a day and night cycle in place, where you'll choose how you want to spend your time throughout each part of the day, as co-founder and art director Regina Reisinger explains:

"Every day in Hinterberg starts with breakfast on your guest house terrace. From there you pick one of four overworlds to visit on that day - take a cable car up a glacier, or take the bus and go for a hike in the forest. You'll typically try to find and complete a dungeon, after which you return to Hinterberg in the evening. Back in the village, you can either hang out with one of the available NPCs, or do an activity on your own, such as going to the cinema or renting a boat."

"The passage of time in the game is based on activities, rather than on a real-time clock. You always enter an overworld at noon, going into a dungeon always moves time to the afternoon, and completing a dungeon takes you to the evening."

Getting to know you

(Image credit: Curve Games)

With a sword and magic skills to take on monsters and solve puzzles in dungeons, one of the standout features of Hinterberg is its progression system linked to the social connections you form. When you hang out with the characters in the game, your relationships with them will level up. As Reisinger says, "each level up comes with a perk specific to that person and friendship level", and "these rewards can range from simple stat increases like more health to unlocking entire systems such as gear upgrades or unlocking new special attacks". Not only does this incentivize you to carve time out to develop friendships in the village, but it also means the experience can vary depending on who you get to know. Plus, if you find it too challenging at any point, you can devote more to your friendship levels to give yourself an edge.

"We like to think of Dungeons of Hinterberg as a diverse mix of experiences - there's a world to explore, there's a story to experience and people to get to know, and there are dungeons and magic that you apply both in puzzles and in combat," Seifried says. "If any given fight turns out too hard, you can always take a couple of extra days and level up your relationships before coming back."

