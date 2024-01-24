Dragon's Dogma 2 fans mourn the iconic Pawn voice lines of the original action-RPG, which live in my head to this day

Dragon's Dogma 2 fans are mourning the loss of repetitive Pawn voice lines in the sequel.

News broke last week that Capcom devs had done whatever they could to stop Dragon's Dogma 2's Pawns from repeating themselves over and over again. The Pawns were chatterboxes in the first game, and due to the limited number of voice lines, they'd often end up repeating the same old barks on repeat until they were etched into your mind.

While that's all well and good for Capcom's action-RPG sequel, fans are still mourning the loss of some of the more iconic Pawn voice lines. Just below for example, one player mourns the loss of "Wolves hunt in packs!" - a very common and irritating voice line from the Pawns, but nonetheless an oddly endearing bit of information.

"AUGH, SOAKED TO THE BONE" writes one Reddit response, paying tribute to another of the Pawn's pretty silly barks. "Goblins ill like fire!" is another classic Pawn bit of advice that's seared into the brain of many a veteran Dragon's Dogma player over the years.

"It wishes to eat us, be ready!" is a personal favorite Pawn voice line of the original - partly because it implies the Pawn knows what the particular beast is fond of eating. "It bears the head of a cock" is also another fun staple of the Dragon's Dogma Pawns, for a reason that doesn't need much in the way of explanation.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is out later this year on March 22, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Read up on our full Dragon's Dogma 2 preview for more of what to expect from Capcom's highly anticipated sequel.

Also check out our guide to the must-play video games of winter 2024 for a look at the other blockbuster releases of the next few months.