Dragon Age: Origins Darkspawn Chronicles DLC releases on May 18

Bioware has officially confirmed that Dragon Age: Origins will be getting a new DLC game add-on called Darkspawn Chronicles that you can purchase for 400 Microsoft Points for Xbox 360 and 400 Bioware Points for PC. The DLC pack presents an alternate storyline where your main character never survived the Joining Ceremony and the Grey Wardens went to battle under the command of Alistair the Angst-y (we’re fairly certain that’s his in-game moniker).



Above: Hardly seems fair…

The player takes on the role of a Hurlock Vanguard – a large, pissed off orc-lizard thing that wears armor – and possesses the ability to create and control the Darkspawn hordes that are laying siege to the city of Denerim in the final chapter of the game. The Darkspawn you can control include Genlocks, Hurlocks, Shrieks, and Ogres.

Badass. Inserting the business end of a mace into Morrigan’s gigantic mouth is almost too good to pass up. For the uninformed, Morrigan is the quintessential bitch character that just HAS to be in every Bioware RPG.



Above: Where are your snarky comments now, shrew? WELL?!?

What say you, GamesRadar readers? Want to burn down Denerim and really give Alistair something to cry about? Let’s hear your thoughts!



May 5, 2010