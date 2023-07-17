Dorfromantik wins board game of the year in Spiel des Jahres 2023

The board game adaptation of Dorfromantik has been crowned as game of the year in the Spiel des Jahres 2023, the tabletop industry's most prestigious awards. It beat numerous others (including roll-and-write game Next Station London) on July 16 to claim the sought-after honor.

It wasn't the only Spiel des Jahres 2023 winner, though. As you may have seen when this year's Spiel des Jahres nominations were announced, a gong for best kids board game and best hobby board game are up for grabs as well. Much like the Spiel des Jahres 2022 winners, it's an eclectic bunch; Mysterium Kids won the former with its unusual mechanics revolving around a tamborine, while mash-up game Challengers walked away with the latter.

In other words, lists of the best board games everywhere will need to make space for three new additions...

You can find out more about each winner (along with who the runners up were) in 2023's Spiel des Jahres below.

Spiel des Jahres 2023 winner (game of the year)

Dorfromantik

This laid-back placement game for 1 to 6 players (by Michael Palm and Lukas Zach) adapts the video game of the same name to great effect. The official Spiel des Jahres announcement page said that it claimed the title because it's able to take "the pressure out of everyday life." Runners-up: Fast Facts | Next Stop London

Kinderspiel des Jahres 2023 winner (kids game of the year)

Mysterium Kids

This more accessible, child-friendly version of co-op hit Mysterium (by Antonin Boccara and Yves Hirschfeld, made for 2 to 6 players) managed to defeat Carla Caramel and Gigamon for the crown in this year's awards. Apparently, its "tambourine fascinates the children immediately. Combined with the challenge of creating suitable sounds and listening carefully, a unique atmosphere is created."



Runners-up: Carla Caramel | Gigamon

Kennerspiel des Jahres 2023 winner (hobby game of the year)

Challengers

This unusual capture-the-flag game (which mashes up everything from dinosaurs to superheroes) saw off stiff competition to win this year's hobby board game award. Designed by Johannes Krenner and Markus Slawitschek for 1 to 8 players, the judging body said that "large groups in particular enjoy the charged tournament atmosphere that is created by the individual feuds that are constantly being put together in new ways. The variety of possible combinations make the challenge a pleasure with a high level of replay appeal."



Runners-up: Iki | Planet Unknown

For tabletop recommendations, don't miss the top board games for adults or these essential board games for 2 players. The best cooperative board games are well worth investigating too.