Doctor Who showrunner is already teasing the 2024 Christmas special: "What terrible secrets does it hide?"

We’ve only just recovered from the goblins and Ruby Sunday of it all in The Church on Ruby Road, but Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is already busy teasing the next Christmas special.

"Happy New Year’s Eve! And the point is - there, right behind us, that’s one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who!" Davies wrote on Instagram behind the TARDIS set. "The future! Right there ♥️ But what terrible secrets does it hide..? (etc)"

Not to get in full fan theory mode on only the second day of 2024, but we’d wager the '(etc)' from Davies there is perhaps a playful tease on just how cryptic he usually is in the lead-up to episodes. Still, speculate away!

Remember, there are technically two – and potentially many more, given the fallout from bi-generation – TARDIS hopping around the universe. There’s also the fact that the TARDIS’ jukebox will tease future episodes. So something could be hiding back there.

Ncuti Gatwa probably isn’t thinking about next Christmas just yet, however. The new Doctor, fresh off of wowing us in his first proper Doctor Who episode, has his first season on the way later this year – and the Boogeyman could be involved. An accidental reveal, swiftly removed, pointed to Spring 2024. Gatwa has also confirmed he’s returning for a second season.

