Doctor Who fans think Jodie Whittaker could be making a secret cameo in the Christmas special

Some Doctor Who fans think Jodie Whittaker is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Christmas special 'The Church on Ruby Road'.

In a still from the special, a mysterious cloaked figure is holding a baby Ruby Sunday – who we know was abandoned on Christmas Eve. One fan compared the still to a promotional photo of Whittaker from her tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor.

They both appear to be wearing boots – which is a bit of a stretch – but in the Doctor Whoniverse, anything is possible. Especially since the Doctors are time travelers – who's to say Whittaker's Doctor wasn't there on that fateful Christmas night all those years ago?

"Yeah I noticed that, too!" someone replied. "Obviously buzzing to see Ncuti in action but I wouldn’t say no to a Jodie cameo," replied another. "Yes, now I can't unsee it!" said another, including photos of Whittaker in a hooded jacket.

Though not everyone is convinced. "Jodie Whittaker: famously the only woman with calves," another mused. "Zero chance RTD puts a past Doctor in first Ncuti story," one fan wrote. "Yes, boots still exist in the Doctor Who universe," commented someone else. Check it out below to see what you think.

👀 pic.twitter.com/OID0TMoySFDecember 12, 2023 See more

Per the official synopsis, 'The Church on Ruby Road' sees the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) "come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together."

The special marks the beginning of Gatwa's turn as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Gibson's Ruby as his new companion. The new cast also includes Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry, and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Davina McCall is also set to make a cameo as herself.

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road is set to hit BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus in the US on December 25. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.