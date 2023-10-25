Doctor Who confirms release dates for all three anniversary specials

Doctor Who has set an official return date – and we are so ready.

The beloved series will return to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday, November 25, with the first of three special anniversary episodes in tow.

David Tennant returns, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble. The first episode, titled "The Star Beast" sees the Doctor and Donna come face to face after all these years – but just how, and why, has yet to be revealed. "The Wild Blue Yonder" airs December 2 followed by The Giggle on December 9. These three episodes mark the show's 60th anniversary.

The cast includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep, Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne-Bingham, Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, and Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker.

The first episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed will air after "The Star Beast." The behind-the-scenes, all-access series will air after each new episode, with viewers able to switch over to BBC Three or BBC iPlayer in order to watch.

In the meantime, fans can peruse the entire 800-plus episode catalog on iPlayer, which includes everything from spin-offs like Sarah Jane Adventures to the behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential. The catalog, including cast and crew interviews, written documents, and previously unheard audio, will be made available on November 1.

Ncuti Gatwa gets the keys to the TARDIS after the festive period, making his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in 2024.

