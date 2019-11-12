Why you should play... the Disney Villainous board game

Essential info (Image credit: Ravensburger) Players: 2-6

Time to play: 40-60 mins

Set-up time: 2 mins

Complexity: Moderate

Avg. price: $30 / £25

Disney's spent over 80 years reassuring us that good always wins (as will become obvious if you've got a Disney Plus sign-up and access to their full library), but the Disney Villainous board game isn't satisfied with happy endings. Not for the heroes, anyway. Instead, it poses a sly question. What if the bad guys triumphed for once? And wouldn't that be more fun? As it turns out, yes - this is a game about letting your hair down, and it feels amazing. In fact, it's quickly carved out a spot on our list of the best board games . If you're a fan of all things Disney or know someone who is, this would make the perfect gift.

The worst takes it all

The Disney Villainous board game puts you in command of the company's most evil (and arguably more interesting) characters. It becomes a melting pot of 'what if' scenarios as a result; what if Jafar was able to claim the Genie's lamp before Aladdin ran off with it? What if Maleficent took her revenge against the kingdom after all, or Captain Hook defeated Peter Pan? Although it's fair to worry that this would make the game a bit depressing, that's fortunately not the case. Classic heroes like Ariel or Robin Hood will be doing their best to foil your efforts, making it easy to see things from the baddie's perspective.

Speaking of which, there are six villains on offer here including Ursula, Prince John, and the Queen of Hearts. Getting them their way requires you to plot and scheme through beloved Disney films, and each player gets a separate board filled with locations from them. Because villains aren't known for their generous disposition either, you'll also need to scupper everyone else's plans to make sure you can achieve your goal first. That means dropping various do-gooders onto their board in order to foil their efforts. For instance, drawing a hero from your opponent's deck allows you to place them anywhere you like, blocking potential moves and otherwise being a general nuisance. This helps Villainous stand out from the crowd - it's a game that revels in being just a little mean.

It's surprisingly tactical as a result. Pursuing your own objectives and thwarting opponents is a balancing act that takes time to master. This means it's not necessarily an ideal board game for kids (and the rules can be hard to get your head around), but the stunning artwork and layered gameplay mark it out as an excellent board games for adults .

Simply misunderstood

And seriously, that artwork is beautiful. Key scenes from the movies have been recreated in a painterly style with love and care, and no expense has been spared; they're great pieces in their own right. Meanwhile, the boards, box, and cards (even down to the backs) go above and beyond with lavish, character-specific decoration.

The movers are Villainous' piece de resistance, though. These are substantial yet abstract 3D figurines that capture the essence of each character in an understated, classy way. It's a premium touch for a game that isn't actually very expensive.

That attention to detail carries over to Villainous' mechanics, too. To begin with, each character's objectives and abilities are different - they're rooted in the villain's unique personality. Secondly, their heroic counterparts are specifically designed to counteract them. For example, the greedy Prince John must gather 20 power tokens to win. Unfortunately, his hero deck is full to bursting with handicaps that'll take power tokens away. Meanwhile, Ursula can only get rid of foes by tricking them into binding contracts. This can make the board game difficult to understand at first, but the steep learning curve is worth it. And if the shine starts to come off it, there are a couple of Disney Villainous expansions on offer as well.

Yes, it's complicated. It's also the opposite of the best cooperative board games thanks to its devious gameplay. Yet this is all in Villainous' favor. It has enough depth to keep you playing for months, and that competitive edge makes for spicy gaming sessions (which can be added to with expansion packs, of course). Better still, it's just as good when played in a group or as a couple - this is an excellent board game for 2 players . As such, tabletop fans and Disney aficionados who haven't played Villainous owe it to themselves to give it a try.

Want a new board game? We'll be here each week to let you know about a tabletop gem - like the Jaws board game or Marvel Champions card game - you should definitely try. Don't miss our list of the best card games, either!