Disney Plus is releasing 27 classic shorts

Disney is releasing 27 classic shorts on Disney Plus to celebrate the studio's 100th anniversary.

"Bringing back some classics. Starting tomorrow, 27 newly restored shorts featuring Disney's most beloved characters are coming to #DisneyPlus!" reads the announcement tweet. See the full list of shorts below.

Disney scholars may recognize some of these shorts as classics indeed – Trolley Troubles, originally released in 1927, is the first-ever appearance of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. For the uninitiated, Oswald was Walt Disney's animated mascot, created by Walt and legendary animator Ub Iwerks. Walt lost the copyright to the character to Universal in 1928 – but, soon after, Mickey Mouse was born, and the rest is history. The studio didn't regain the rights to Oswald until 2006.

Trolley Troubles' only previous home media release was on DVD in 2007; the same goes for another Oswald short, All Wet, which is also arriving on the streamer in September.

We also recommend checking out Goofy and Wilbur; if you've ever seen Goofy hanging out with a little grasshopper, that's his old pal Wilbur.

Another significant short to check out is The Skeleton Dance, the first Silly Symphony animation released in 1929. There's also Donald's Nephews, the first animated appearance of Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Mickey fans will also be pleased to know that several of these shorts are from the Mouse's original series: The Barn Dance, When the Cat's Away, Barnyard Olympics, Camping Out, Mickey's Kangaroo, Building a Building, Playful Pluto, Mickey's Steam Roller, and Fiddling Around are all part of the Mickey Mouse series of shorts that began in 1928.

The first batch of shorts has arrived on Disney Plus already, with the next coming in September. Until then, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus.