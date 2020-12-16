Dirt 5 is giving away a special livery to promote mental health awareness

Dirt 5 has partnered with CALM, a UK-based men's mental health charity, and is giving away a free livery to encourage the community to be open about mental health.

CALM, or Campaign Against Living Miserably is a leading movement in the UK against suicide, the biggest cause for death of men under 45 in the UK. Dirt 5 and CALM want to encourage the racing community to seek support about mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, and for members of the community to feel like they can discuss these ideas in a safe space, and this livery acts as a visual reminder.

The CALM livery is for the Porsche 924 GTS Rallye and is included for free in Dirt 5 Update 2.00. A badge on the hood of the Porsche reads "Got Your Back, No Matter What," and serves as a reminder that there is always someone ready and willing to listen and help.

The official video announcing the livery reads, "With the global challenges of COVID-19, and more people around the world becoming isolated with smaller support networks, the partnership allows CALM to take its message to a broader audience and remind gamers of the benefits of opening up and discussing their feelings."

Dirt 5 update 2.00 includes visual and performance improvements, PC crash fixes, support for third-party cars, and online support. The friends lobby size has increased to eight players, a split-screen bug is now solved, and the PS5 trophy issue whereby trophies were not unlocking has been fixed. The update also adds a free winter-themed pack called Snow Limits, which includes decor for your Playgrounds, snow as a weather condition, and two ferociously festive liveries.

