Dick Grayson is accused of murder - and hassled by humanoid pigs - as DC announces more Knight Terrors

DC revealed the first wave of books participating in this summer's Knight Terrors event yesterday, announcing seven new limited series, all themed around supervillains. Today, they've revealed the heroes who will be facing their own worst fears in the Nightmare Realm - and, wow, there's a lot of them.

In total, 13 new books will be launched, each one running for two issues and focussing on a different hero or team. As with the villain books, these titles are really pushing the scarier aspects of the DC universe as everyone from Batman and Wonder Woman to Ravager and Zatanna lose themselves in this mysterious and terrifying landscape.

Here's a look at the main covers for all 13 of the new books.

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

There's a lot to choose from here, but a few highlights from the new books include Wonder Woman teaming up with Detective Chimp; Superman visiting the haunted Nightly Planet; Dick Grayson fearing that he is responsible for murdering someone (and getting grief from some humanoid pigs who are intent on playing out the death of his parents at Haly’s Circus) and the Super-Twins being stalked by Cyborg Superman.

Check out the complete list of new books, creators and release dates below. It's going to be a busy July!

Knight Terrors: Batman #1 , written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Guillem March, available on July 4

, written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Guillem March, available on July 4 Knight Terrors: Ravager #1 , written by Ed Brisson and drawn by Dexter Soy, available on July 4

, written by Ed Brisson and drawn by Dexter Soy, available on July 4 Knight Terrors: The Flash #1 , written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Daniel Bayliss, available on July 11

, written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Daniel Bayliss, available on July 11 Knight Terrors: Shazam #1 , written by Mark Waid and drawn by Roger Cruz, available on July 11

, written by Mark Waid and drawn by Roger Cruz, available on July 11 Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1 , written by Jeremy Adams and Alex Segura, drawn by Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, and Mario “Fox” Foccillo, available on July 11

, written by Jeremy Adams and Alex Segura, drawn by Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, and Mario “Fox” Foccillo, available on July 11 Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1 , written by Dennis Culver and drawn by David Baldeon, available on July 11

, written by Dennis Culver and drawn by David Baldeon, available on July 11 Knight Terrors: Robin #1 , written by Kenny Porter and drawn by Miguel Mendonça, available on July 11

, written by Kenny Porter and drawn by Miguel Mendonça, available on July 11 Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1 , written by Josie Campbell and drawn by Stephanie Williams, available on July 18

, written by Josie Campbell and drawn by Stephanie Williams, available on July 18 Knight Terrors: Superman #1 , written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Tom Reilly, available on July 18

, written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Tom Reilly, available on July 18 Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1 , written by Leah Williams and Phillip Kennedy Johnson, drawn by Vasco Georgiev and Mico Suayan, available on July 25

, written by Leah Williams and Phillip Kennedy Johnson, drawn by Vasco Georgiev and Mico Suayan, available on July 25 Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1 , written by Dan Watters and drawn by Riccardo Federici, available July 25

, written by Dan Watters and drawn by Riccardo Federici, available July 25 Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1 , written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo, available on July 25

, written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo, available on July 25 Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1, written by Andrew Constant and drawn by Scott Godlewski, available on July 25

As previously announced, Knight Terrors as a whole kicks off with the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition, which will be published on May 6.

Looking for more scary stories? These are the best horror comics of all time.