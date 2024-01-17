Devs behind League of Legends' Stardew Valley spin-off say they know what life sim fans want: fishing and farming

The developers of an upcoming Stardew Valley-style League of Legends spin-off have said they know what life sim fans' expectations are, so they made sure to include the staples of the genre - farming and fishing.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story's creative director, Nikita Kulaga, and senior game designer, Amanda Jeffries, speak about the importance of taking influence from other beloved life sims and balancing it with original concepts and ideas from completely different games.

Talking about some of the best-known games in the genre, Kulaga, who is also the developer of the management sim Graveyard Keeper, explains: "I made Graveyard Keeper without playing Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon. So I know that kind of game exists." Despite this, Kulaga says, the two games have a lot of similarities.

In terms of what inspired Bandle Tale, which also shares a lot of resemblance to both Stardew Valley and Graveyard Keeper, the developer adds: "We just use our own experience, and maybe look to other games. Not necessarily the same genre - cooler ideas can come to mind when you play an absolutely different game."

That doesn't mean the team didn't do their research: "We have to be aware of what players' expectations are for this genre," Jeffries explains. "So we've played so many of the other games and we know what players consider to be absolute staples," the game's designer adds, before not so subtly implying that fishing is one of the big ones. "Every crafting RPG has farming," Kulaga says, "and we have farming as well."

"We were making sure we weren't going to disappoint players who come into this genre and are like, 'What are you guys doing? Why didn't you include this thing?'," Jeffries says. "So we keep an eye on it, we're fans of the genre."

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is set to release on PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024.

