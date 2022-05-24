Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 reveal shows our spicy new abilities in action

On the heels of the Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted announcement, Bungie's dropped a new trailer showcasing Solar 3.0 and our upgraded fiery abilities, which look fantastic in motion.

"The fact that your core powers have been stagnant for three years now doesn't mesh with an evolving world, a living world, so we really wanted to make sure that as we build towards this moment, your Guardian is also meaningfully changing too," says design lead Kevin Yanes, adding that Solar 3.0 will ideally "melt your face off."

"For the Titan, they are 'burn the world' basically," explains designer Mike Humbolt. "They are the best at big damage. For Gunslinger, they're the best at weapon damage, so they are the people that make their team Radiant. And then for the Warlock, we wanted to lean into this combo of archangel and pyromancer, where they're very good at burning things but also they're the best healers out of the classes."

(Image credit: Bungie)

The showcase focuses on three flashy abilities, but there's more where those came from. Titans are getting a new charged melee attack called Consecration. It transitions from a slide into an uppercut with two Solar hammers which are then slammed down for big AoE. This special melee can seemingly be used alongside the popular Solar throwing hammer for maximum hammer action.

Meanwhile, Hunters have a jerry-rigged custom bomb – it's literally a bunch of Tripmine grenades taped together – that they can stick to enemies or shoot out of the air (quite easily, thanks to a deliberately generous hitbox) for some AoE of their own.

Finally, Warlocks have Incinerator Snap, which is exactly what it sounds like: an honest-to-god Roy Mustang snap (opens in new tab) that lights everything in front of you on fire and can positively immolate a single target with chain detonations.

We also saw a few of the Aspects coming in Solar 3.0, many of which contain new keywords tied to Solar. Radiant is a Solar-exclusive weapon damage buff, while Cure and Restoration are tied to healing, with the former triggering a burst of HP and the latter healing over time. Scorch and Ignition are applied by Solar abilities; Scorch deals damage over time, while Ignite causes an explosion around the target. The full patch notes (opens in new tab) for the season launch go into much greater detail on Solar verbs and Aspects, but you might want to get comfy for a long read.