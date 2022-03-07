Ben Affleck returns to his Gone Girl roots in new trailer for Deep Water

The new trailer for Deep Water has arrived.

The film centers on Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple who have fallen out of love with each other. As resentment builds, the two begin playing deadly mind games with each other that seem to result in real-life fatalities. The trailer, which can be watched above, features De Armas's character seducing Euphoria's Jacob Elordi in a pool, only for his lifeless body to float to the surface seconds later.

Deep Water is Adrian Lyne’s first directorial project in over 20 years. Lyne is best known for blockbusters like Flashdance, 9 ½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction, and Indecent Proposal. The film was set to be Disney’s first erotic thriller since 1994’s Color of Night, but was pulled from its theatrical release schedule late last year for reasons unknown.

The screenplay, helmed by writer Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, is an adaptation of the 1957 novel of the same name by the late Patricia Highsmith. Her novels The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Price of Salt (later republished as Carol) were also adapted for the big screen with both films receiving several Academy Award nominations.

The film also stars Tracy Letts, Kristen Connolly. Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, and Michael Scialabba.

Deep Water will premiere on Prime Video on March 18 in the UK and as a Hulu Original in the US. Check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022 for more.