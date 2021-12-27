Dead by Daylight players can get 250K Bloodpoints just for logging in before Jan 6

Thanks to a recent outage and some holiday cheer from the Behaviour Interactive team, here's some good news for Dead by Daylight fans - from now until January 6, players can secure a one-time gift of 250,000 Bloodpoints just for logging in.

The free gift comes as an apology for server issues that kept players from jumping into the asymmetrical horror survival game just before the holiday season, as well as frustrating matchmaking woes that hit around the same time.

"As a measure of ho-ho-holiday goodwill for yesterday's outage and the soon-to-be-resolved issue with finding your friends in-game, log in anytime before January 6th at 23:59 (ET) to receive 250k Bloodpoints!" explained a message on the horror game's social media channels during the holidays.

As a measure of ho-ho-holiday goodwill for yesterday's outage and the soon-to-be-resolved issue with finding your friends in-game, log in anytime before January 6th at 23:59 (ET) to receive 250k Bloodpoints! pic.twitter.com/IKNMXZi4OkDecember 23, 2021 See more

For those not in the know, Bloodpoints are one of six in-game currencies and are essential for leveling up characters. They can be used to purchase unlockables from the Bloodweb. You can "only" carry a million, though, so getting 250,000 – that's a whopping 25 per cent – should be a welcomed treat to those new to the game or who have characters still to level up.

ICYMI, another new Dead by Daylight crossover has been announced, this time with the terrifying Japanese horror franchise, Ringu .

"We are very excited about the collaboration with Behaviour Interactive and the Dead by Daylight team. We’ll be sending one of our most haunting characters into the Fog to pour down horrors that will rival all the great predecessors," said Reiko Imayasu, producer at Ringu publisher Kadokawa Corporation.

"Fans should beware of their heart; this deadly newcomer will definitely strike them, and they will tremble with fear whilst they wait."

The new chapter is adding a new killer and more in March 2022 but beyond that, the team is keeping us in the dark... for now, anyway.