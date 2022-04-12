Suicide Squad Dark, Green Lantern, Superboy move to DC Round Robin 2022 Final Four

DC's tournament to select a new digital-first series returns for 2022 and is down to four

DC Round Robin 2022 Suicide Squad: Dark promo art
DC Round Robin 2022 Suicide Squad: Dark promo art (Image credit: DC)

The results of round two of DC's 2022 second annual Round Robin tournament are in and the publisher has revealed the final four. 

They are: 

  • Constantine & The Demon: Vacation from Hell by writer Frank Allen and artist Nik Virella.
  • Suicide Squad: Dark by writer Zac Thompson and artist by Garry Brown
  • Green Lantern: Light at the End of Forever by writer Si Spurrier and artist Marco Santucci.
  • Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow by writer Kenny Porter and artist Jahnoy Lindsay

DC Round Robin 2022 round three bracket (Image credit: DC)

DC Round Robin 2022 Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow promo art (Image credit: DC)

Constantine & The Demon: Vacation from Hell matches up against Suicide Squad: Dark, and Green Lantern: Light at the End of Forever faces off against Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow.

Voting in round three kicks off on April 19 and readers can vote on DC TwitterDC Instagram, or on the DC Universe Infinite community. When voting begins readers will get to read one colored and lettered page from each of the stories.

DC Round Robin 2022 will conclude May 17.

The tournament which allows readers to determine the result began with 16 concepts in a winner-take-all contest to score a six-issue digital-first series that will debut in September on the DC Universe Infinite digital service and then in October in comic book stores and on comiXology.

According to DC, last year over a million votes were cast, with Robins by writer Tim Seeley and artist Baldemar Rivas selected as the winner. That six-issue series is currently in progress, and will conclude on Tuesday, April 19.

Here's another look at the 2022 final four, with official descriptions followed by a gallery of images provided by the publisher.

