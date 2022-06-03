DC offers up free LGBTQ+ themed comics for Pride Month 2022

June marks the start of Pride Month, and to celebrate, DC is offering up a selection of LGBTQ+ oriented comic books as free to read on their DC Universe Infinite app, which hosts thousands of comic books available to subscribers.

For those not subscribed to DC Universe Infinite, the publisher is including a variety of comics featuring queer characters for free, including the first issue of DC's GLAAD Media Award-winning Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepus Chronicles, the first three issues of 2022's GLAAD Award-winning Crush & Lobo limited series, DC's 2021 Pride Anthology, Midnighter & Apollo #1, Far Sector #1 and Aquaman: The Becoming #1. Additionally, DC promises new stories launching in 2022 featuring queer characters such as Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Poison Ivy, and Nubia.

Along with their Pride-themed DC Universe Infinite content, DC is also partnering with queer advocacy group PFLAG National to distribute 10,000 copies of DC Pride 2022, the publisher's one-shot anthology comic celebrating Pride Month with stories featuring queer characters and creators.

DC will also host a DC Pride Book Club for members of the DC Community portion of the DC Universe Infinite app, inviting readers to come together to read and discuss queer-focused comic books for the month of June.

In addition to their comic book content, DC will also partner with organizations including The Trevor Project (opens in new tab), Family Equality (opens in new tab), Human Rights Campaign (opens in new tab), Athlete Ally (opens in new tab), Mermaids (opens in new tab) (UK), and Inside Out (opens in new tab) (Canada) to offer material support and raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

The publisher points to the 'Pride Hub' on their site as a jumping-off point to access all the content planned for Pride 2022. The DC Pride 2022 anthology goes on sale June 7.

Some of the most iconic LGBTQ+ superheroes of all time come from DC.