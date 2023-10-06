Dark Souls with old-school Resident Evil camera angles is too cursed even for its creator: "It would just be godawful"

Dark Souls with old-school Resident Evil-style camera angles is so cursed, even the person who created it says its "godawful."

Dark Souls content creator Illusorywall has found out what the FromSoftware title would be like if it had the same fixed camera angles as the early Resident Evil games. The short answer is: terrible. As the Dark Souls fan found out first hand, trying to play the game with these fixed camera angles is an "absolute nightmare."

"I'm envisioning a Dark Souls mod called Cinematic Souls, where the game constantly switches to specific, hand-picked camera angles depending on where you're standing," Illusorywall's Twitter thread starts, "But it would have tank controls and would be an absolute nightmare to play. Like it would just be godawful."

I'm envisioning a Dark Souls mod called Cinematic Souls, where the game constantly switches to specific, hand-picked camera angles depending on where you're standing.But it would have tank controls and would be an absolute nightmare to play. Like it would just be godawful.

I put together another clip.No, it's not as seamlessly edited as it could've been. I gotta wrap things up before the edible kicks in.More Alone in the Dark Souls / Resident Dark / Silent Dark:

To help you envision how difficult this would make the already difficult game, the Twitter user has shared a video of them trying to navigate down a set of stairs using this fixed camera angle. Surprisingly, the video makes it look easy, but as they reveal in a follow-up tweet, this was just "extreme luck" and wasn't exactly what they were trying to do anyway as they also wanted to "pick up the item too in one fluid motion" - which isn't quite as easy as walking downstairs.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to try this "mod" out themselves, Illusorywall's video is actually just them playing the usual Dark Souls game using freecam to lock the action RPG's camera in weird angles. As the creator explains: "Before I get anyone's hopes up, I should clarify I don't make mods and wouldn't know how to make this." So you're going to have to use this video as inspiration to make your own Dark Souls fixed camera mod.