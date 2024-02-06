Dark Souls gets 'Re-Remastered' thanks to a mod that replaces all the in-game lighting and shadows with huge upgrades

Dark Souls is getting the "Re-Remastered" treatment via a huge in-game mod.

'FromSoftServe’ is the name of the modder that’s undertaken the task of Re-Remastering Dark Souls on PC, and you can download the entire mod over on NexusMods. As the tweet below reveals though, the modder has finally undertaken the mission of comparing their work and the original Dark Souls Remastered PC port running side by side, for a showcase of their overhaul.

Finally made a comparison video of unmodded Dark Souls Remastered vs my Dark Souls Re-Remastered mod

The crux of the mod, as the video points out, is that it basically adjusts the entire in-game lighting model and shadow structures. In fact, the Re-Remastered mod takes out all the "pre-baked lighting" and implements enhanced lighting for a better look at things like character models.

There have also been "dynamic shadows" added to Dark Souls Remastered via the mod, so you’re getting shadows that actually react to sources of light hitting character models from various angles. To top the entire effort off, the modder has even redone water reflections and trees to look more lifelike and realistic.

Upscaling is a big part of the Re-Remastered mod as well - almost every in-game texture, including weapon and armor textures, has been unscaled via the mod. There’s also better distance geometry thanks to the mod - whereas Dark Souls Remastered would throw out fake map models in the distance for you to look at, the mod makes it so that the actual in-game models of certain areas like Firelink Shrine appear in the distance.

Fair warning though: if you head online with the Re-Remastered mod enabled, you’re playing at your own risk. The modder fully acknowledges that no one quite knows what constitutes a bannable offense, so you’re entirely at the mercy of whether FromSoftware chooses to ban you or not for having the Re-Remastered mod enabled.

Elsewhere for FromSoftware games, Elden Ring might be getting a mobile port, if Tencent figures out how to bring the RPG to smartphones.