Daniel Radcliffe set for Woman in Black

Share

Daniel Radcliffe has put off fears of deathly career hallows by taking a role in Hammer Horror’s reworking of The Woman in Black.



Radcliffe is not the film’s only appealing feature; Kick-Ass scribe Jane Goldman has also been drafted in to the pen the script.

With both her unique touch, and Hammer Horror’s penchant of yore for haunted house movies, any fears of a pale retread of the long-running, much-loved West End adaptation should be exorcized.

Radcliffe will feature as Arthur Kipps - a young lawyer sent to the house of a recently deceased client. He soon finds out he is not alone.



Filming is slated for the Autumn in what is turning into a very busy twelve months for Radcliffe.

As well as promoting Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 , he is hitting Broadway in the New Year. He's starring in the revival of musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, in a role Matthew Broderick took in the mid nineties.



It seems there is more magic in the boy yet.

Do you think Radcliffe has a career post Harry Potter? Leave a comment.