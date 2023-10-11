Dan Harmon spoke to Zack Snyder about making a Rick and Morty movie

Dan Harmon says he met with super fan Zack Snyder about making a Rick and Morty movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder once invited Harmon to Warner Bros. "to discuss the potential" of doing a Rick and Morty film. Snyder, who plays Fortnite as Mr. Meeseeks, previously said he'd be open to directing.

"Not him saying, 'I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'" Harmon said. "So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white."

Rick and Morty poked fun at The Snyder Cut of Justice League in season 6 episode 2 – but it looks like the filmmaker didn't take it to heart.

"My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long,” Harmon explained, confirming his meeting with Warner Bros. executives about a potential film. "Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty."

Rick and Morty season 7 premieres October 15, with two new voice actors for the titular characters in tow.