Dagger steals the show in Savage Avengers #10 preview

The final issue of Marvel's Savage Avengers title lands on February 22, but before then, Newsarama has a preview of interior pages from the issue by writer David Pepose, artists Carlos Magno and Espen Grundetjern, and letterer Travis Lanham in which the team takes on Ultron and his army of Deathlok soldiers in the far-flung future of 2099.

But that's not all. Dagger (of the duo Cloak & Dagger) has been expanding her light controlling powers over the course of the current Savage Avengers title, and in Savage Avengers #10, she does something even more powerful than we've seen her do yet...

And it's kinda freakin' awesome.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The current Savage Avengers team consists of Cloak & Dagger, Elektra, Black Knight Dane Whitman, Agent Anti-Venom, Weapon H, Deathlok (AKA a future version of Miles Morales), and Punisher 2099 - all of whom get their licks in against Ultron and his forces in the preview pages. As for how (or if) the team will make it back to the present, and who might be along for the ride, that remains to be seen.

"THE ENDGAME IS NOW!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Savage Avengers #10. "Stranded in the unforgiving future, the Savage Avengers have survived every trial and tribulation that 2099 has to offer."

"But with Ultron now in possession of a time-traveling Doom gauntlet, can our heroes hope to stop the Machine Empire from conquering the timestream itself?" the solicit asks. "Prepare for an epic showdown of blood and steel, as Marvel's most dangerous heroes unite to save the world — or die trying!"

Savage Avengers #10 goes on sale February 10.

