Cyberpunk 2077 sleuths are close to cracking a 3-year Witcher 3 mystery after update 2.0, and CDPR has stepped in to make sure nobody ruins the fun

Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update may finally provide sleuths with the clues they need to crack a long-running mystery.

For the past three years, Cyberpunk 2077 fans have been striving to solve a mystery involving a cryptic six-digit sequence (FF:06:B5) that can be found on several mysterious statues littered across Night City.

As spotted by Twitter user @SynthPotato, over on the FF:06:B5 subreddit, players have discovered more pieces of the puzzle in Cyberpunk 2077's newly launched 2.0 update, which suggests it's got something to do with The Witcher 3.

So there's some insane new mystery in Cyberpunk 2077 added with 2.0 that seems to be tied to The Witcher, Strange languages, a server room, and a QR code that's being revealed through secrets in a new arcade game, r/FF06B5 is losing their minds over it trying to decipher it 🤔… pic.twitter.com/f7MmlcqBfbSeptember 24, 2023 See more

As a post by user Til_W explains, the first of these fresh clues can be found in a message on a computer from someone called "TyRo/\/\aNtA" to "Polyhistor." According to the text, TyRo discovered an old arcade with vintage games while wandering around Night City. In a game "over 60 years old," they claim to have found "a sign" hidden in the code - the familiar FF06B5 sequence. The belief is that the game being referred to here is The Witcher 3, which was released in 2015 and would be over 60 in 2077.

The next is a laptop found in a landfill, which players suspect to be TyRo's. Displayed on the screen are letters from the alphabet used in The Witcher games and the ouroboros symbol from The Witcher 3 specifically. Translating the symbols hasn't led to any breakthroughs, though.

Players have also discovered an arcade game hidden away in a secret room, which, like the other clues, fills us with more questions and answers none of the ones we have so far. The game Arasaka Tower 3D is an old-school FPS where you play as Johnny Silverhand. Its high score page displays the name "PLHSTR" - which likely refers to Polyhistor - and their score is none other than FF06B5. The game also contains hidden rooms housing more of those strange statues, as well as a secret maze level. Completing the maze fires up keypads on the server's mainframe, which require codes to operate.

Interestingly, according to another Reddit post, someone has already managed to figure out the codes and advance the puzzle by datamining the solution. However, CDPR wasn't at all pleased about players using this approach and requested that a video outlining the solution be taken down.

As it stands, we're still none the wiser as to what any of it means, but given how much players have unearthed in the few days since 2.0's arrival and with Phantom Liberty launching tomorrow, September 26, the answers we're looking for could be right around the corner.

Naturally, after all this time, players are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how it all pans out, "This is insane. I love it," commented one Reddit user. Another wrote, "I don't know how this is going to turn out, but we're either about to make huge progress, or being trolled with a giant red herring."

Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review for our verdict on the ambitious expansion.