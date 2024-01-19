Cult horror dev loses charts' top spot to a cute Zelda-like about a turnip on a crime spree, and they're not even mad

David Szymanski, developer of acclaimed horror titles like Dusk and Iron Lung, has just released his latest game, The Pony Factory. Featuring a striking black-and-white aesthetic and gruesome horse skeleton enemies, it looks just as brilliantly bone-chilling as his previous offerings, and it's certainly gone down well on Steam. At the time of writing, it's got a "very positive" rating from players and is flying high on Steam's New and Trending chart. That being said, it's not quite managed to make it all the way to the top of said chart, and it's all because of a turnip on a crime spree.

Szymanski himself highlighted this in a post on Twitter. "The Pony Factory is blocked from the top spot of New and Trending by... *squints* ...Turnip Boy Robs a Bank," he says, sharing a screenshot that shows the latest game starring the naughty root vegetable sitting proudly above The Pony Factory.

But when a game's as good as Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, it's hard to be mad. "That's a real good title, fuck" he adds.

The Pony Factory is blocked from the top spot of New and Trending by...*squints*...Turnip Boy Robs a Bank...that's a real good title fuck pic.twitter.com/5BaR9PQ8L0January 19, 2024 See more

For those unaware, this is the follow-up to Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and as the title suggests, the little fellow has moved on from tax-related crimes and is now trying his hand at robbing banks. To pull off the perfect heist, Turnip Boy has enlisted the aid of the Pickled Gang and, thanks to some browsing on the dark web, has a variety of wacky tools at his disposal.

Fans in the comments are just as full of praise for the quirky follow-up as Szymanski. "They've earned that one," says one, to which the developer replies, "Yup, lol". Some also point out how "weirdly well" these games go together, and one even suggests combining the two to make "Turnip Boy Robs The Pony Factory", a concept that's so ridiculous it just might work.

