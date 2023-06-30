CS:GO ban wave leaves over $2m in skins in permanent limbo

A recent CS:GO ban wave has caught over 40 accounts linked to in-game trading, resulting in a reported $2 million worth of skins being potentially lost forever.

As Dexerto reports, Valve’s latest ban wave is catching skin traders associated with gambling sites. While CS:GO skin trading has long been common in the popular shooter, it’s the link to gambling that Valve appears to be taking issue with – a ban wave in May also hit various traders who had dealt with gambling sites.

What makes this all murky, however, is one of esports’ favourite pastimes – beef. Earlier this week, a skin gambling website called CS:GO Empire shared a document of traders it alleges to have engaged in a scheme to “illegally launder” crypto through a rival site called CS:GO Roll. Most of the names on that list would go on to be banned by Valve that same day.

That prompted CS:GO Roll owner to address the issue on Twitter, calling it “sad” that “16 people who support themselves financially from trading skins on my and other platforms” have been banned “for a total cost of $2m in skins, because they have been falsely accused of money laundering with no evidence by this bitter individual.”

It doesn’t end there, either. Other CS:GO skin traders who haven’t been banned have started selling their assets, assumedly to part with something that’s likely been through a skin gambling website. How much that impacts general skin value going up in smoke remains to be seen, but we’re already at quite a lofty sum.

While the public bad blood between the two sites has been rumbling on for a few months, it’s worth mentioning Valve updated its Code of Conduct to expressly mention gambling as a prohibited way of using your Steam account. People reporting others could bring something to Valve’s attention, though it all comes as the developer is looking to enforce the rules anyway.

Here's everything we know about the long-awaited follow-up Counter-Strike 2 and a little bit more.