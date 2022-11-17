Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion's multiplatform technical breakdown should be the industry standard

Square Enix has released a detailed technical breakdown for per-platform performance of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, and every new game should be taking notes.

Ordinarily, we get FPS and resolution targets for each console family with a narrow window of specs for PC, but Reunion's gone all-in (opens in new tab) with 11 distinct targets. This does come with the significant caveat that these are just maximum frame rate targets and there will inevitably be some dips, the impact of which remains to be seen, but the breadth of info here is refreshing to see and should honestly be the industry standard for technically diverse and demanding multiplatform games.

Here's the full list:

PS5 - 4K at 60 FPS

PS4 Pro - 4K at 30 FPS

PS4 - 1080p at 30 FPS

Xbox Series X - 4K at 60 FPS

Xbox Series S - 1080p at 60 FPS (30 FPS by default, day-one patch will allow 60 FPS)

Xbox One X - 4K at 30 FPS

Xbox One S - 1080p at 30 FPS

Xbox One - 1080p at 30 FPS

Nintendo Switch (docked) - 720p at 30 FPS

Nintendo Switch (handheld) - 720p at 30 FPS

PC (Steam) - Display-dependent resolution at 30, 60, or 120 FPS depending on your selected frame rate cap

As ever, PC users can check out the minimum and recommended system requirements over on Steam (opens in new tab). Square Enix discussed the PC build of Reunion earlier this year, confidently shooting for 120 FPS after the disappointing port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake .

Reunion is out December 13. Square Enix has repeatedly stressed that the prequel is "much more than a remaster" and delivers a "faithful retelling" of the original while modernizing graphics, combat, and other mechanics using Final Fantasy 7 Remake as a guide.