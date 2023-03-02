Creed 3 projected to have the trilogy's best opening weekend

Creed 3 is set to have a trilogy-best opening weekend at the box office when it opens this Friday (March 3).

The movie is expected to make between $36 and $40 million in the US during its opening weekend. In doing so, the movie would knock Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania off the top spot. Now in its third weekend in theaters, the latest Marvel movie is expected to earn between $16 and $19 million this weekend. The first Creed movie debuted at $29.6 million back in 2015, while 2018's Creed 2 opened to $35.5 million.

Creed 3 marks series star Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. Jordan also plays Adonis Creed in the trilogy, the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed who was played by Carl Weathers in the original Rocky movies. He's joined by Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson, a figure from Adonis' past.

Tessa Thompson returns as Adonis' now-wife, Bianca, and Phylicia Rashad is back as Adonis' adoptive mother Mary Anne. Florian Munteanu and Tony Bellew also return as Adonis' boxing opponents from the first two movies, Viktor Drago and Ricky Conlan. This is the first movie in the series not to feature Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa, who was Adonis' coach in the first two films.

Creed 3 arrives on the big screen on March 3.