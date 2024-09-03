Sci-fi thriller Warm Fusion is a mix of Blade Runner and David Cronenberg movies that "pushes every boundary"

A new series from writer Scott Hoffman and artist Alberto Ponticelli "pushes every boundary," according to its publisher, DSTLRY.

Warm Fusion is described as a "sci-fi horror mystery series" that mixes the body horror of David Cronenberg's movies with the dystopian urban sprawl of Blade Runner. Set 50 years into the future, an irradiated New York is full of mutants and wracked with crime. Escort Vin and cop Jarrod must join forces to find a killer, but their investigations lead them to a biotech corporation and a mysterious project named Warm Fusion.

Hoffman is perhaps better known as Babydaddy, the award-winning instrumentalist behind pop superstars Scissor Sisters. He's been developing his career as a comics writer for some time now, most recently with last year's ComiXology Originals series Nostalgia. Here's two Ponticelli covers for the first issue...

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY)

DSTLRY founding editor Will Dennis has described Warm Fusion as, "one of those rare projects that pushes every boundary."

"Warm Fusion is a deep dive into the grotesque possibilities of biotechnology and its impact on humanity," added Hoffman in a statement. "Alberto Ponticelli's art is transportive, blurring the lines between flesh, machine, and everyone caught in the gutters between. This is an evolution of the body horror classics I watched growing up, and perfect for a time when humanity is obsessed with (and achieving) provocative new levels of post-humanism."

"Working on Warm Fusion has been an exhilarating experience," said Ponticelli. "The world Scott and I have incubated straddles horror and hope, and imagining the extremes humanity will warp itself into in the coming decades has been perverse and delightful."

Each issue of Warm Fusion runs to 48 pages and is published in perfect-bound Prestige format with wraparound covers, with digital editions also available. You can find out just how strange this future is going to be when the first issue is published by DSTLRY on December 4.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brian Azzarello and Stephanie Phillips discuss their brilliant new sci-fi crime thriller LIFE.