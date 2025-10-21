The original artist of The Walking Dead is diving into western horror with a comic that "may not be suitable for the eyes of the weak or cowardly"
Check out an early look at Tony Moore's story in the upcoming EC Comics anthology Outlaw Showdown
Original Walking Dead artist Tony Moore is of course no stranger to horror comics, and now he's mixing his scary pedigree with a western twist in a story to be published in a new anthology from the recently revived EC Comics.
Titled Outlaw Showdown, the comic features contributions from numerous top name creators alongside Moore, who both writes and draws his story, titled 'Fire in the Hole.' Joining Moore on the anthology are writers John Arcudi, Christopher Cantwell, and Ann Nocenti, as well as artists Sebastián Cabrol, David Lapham, and Dan Mcdaid. The one-shot also features a reprint of a classic EC story by legendary writer Harvey Kurtzman and equally legendary artist Jack Davis.
We've got an early preview of pages from Moore's story, along with a look at the issue's covers by Moore himself as well as artists Lee Bermejo and Ladrönn. Check it out:
"Written and illustrated by the legendary Tony Moore (The Walking Dead, Battle Pope), 'Fire in the Hole' relishes in betrayal, death, and dismemberment that you will never be able to unsee," reads the official description of the Moore's story. "So, if you’re brave enough to look on, do so with caution, because 'Fire in the Hole' may not be suitable for the eyes of the weak or considered cowardly!"
EC Comics was a classic Golden Age comic publisher specializing in horror, sci-fi, and other pulpy comics with an often gruesome flair. The publisher shuttered in the '50s following a moral panic around the increasingly lurid content of popular comics, which led to the implementation of the longstanding comics code of publishing guidelines. EC has now been revived as an imprint of Oni Comics.
Outlaw Showdown #1 goes on sale October 22. Check out our picks for the best horror comics of all time.
