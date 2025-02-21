The first event of the new Ultimate Universe will bring Miles Morales back from the core Marvel Universe

Miles Morales got his start in the original Ultimate Universe before joining the main Marvel Universe in the wake of 2015's Secret Wars. Now, 10 years later, Miles is making the trip back the other way by venturing into the reborn Ultimate Universe in a new limited series titled Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion.

Co-written by Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar and Ultimates writer Deniz Camp and drawn by Jonas Scharf of the recent Ultimate Universe: One Year In one-shot, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion will send Miles on a journey that will bring him into contact with the heroes of all five current Ultimate Universe titles: Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimates, and Ultimate Wolverine.

It all kicks off when Miles' little sister Billie manages to access the key to the new Ultimate Universe which was originally given to Miles by the villainous Maker, who engineered the history of the new Ultimate Universe to suit his own ends. This sends Miles after his sister, and into the path of the new Ultimate Spider-Man, the older Peter Parker, in what Marvel is billing as the first crossover event of the new Ultimate Universe.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's a pleasure, and a privilege, to get to be part of the Ultimate Universe's first crossover, along with Cody and Jonas, and to play in the Spider-sandbox for the first time," says co-writer Deniz Camp. "I've had a great time writing not just Miles, but a couple of other Spider characters folks might be familiar with! To get to explore the different corners of the Marvel universe through Miles' eyes, and further develop characters we've introduced in Ultimates - well, it's going to be a series full of rich characters, big firsts, and big swings!"

"It's hard to put into words just how excited I am to bring Miles back towards the universe that started my love for super hero comics as well as the place that Miles originated," adds co-writer Cody Ziglar. "Deniz and co. have done some incredible stuff in the new Ultimate line and I'm excited to finally get a chance to have Miles confront being a kid born of two different worlds."

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 goes on sale June 4 with a cover by Miles Morales' co-creator Sara Pichelli, seen above.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.