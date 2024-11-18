Ghost Rider '44 and the Hellhunters have a new recruit in their fight against demonically-possessed Nazis: a 15-year-old Bucky Barnes

It's almost that time of the month again... Marvel's complete February comics solicitations will be landing imminently, but before the big reveal the publisher has issued us with some exclusive cover art and preview pages from the third issue of Ghost Rider '44 origin series Hellhunters.

The new issue marks the mid-point of the five-part run. Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and illustrated by Adam Gorham, Hellhunters takes place in World War II and follows Sgt. Sal Romero, the Spirit of Vengeance of that era, as he joins forces with the likes of Wolverine, Nick Fury, and Peggy Carter against a demonically-possessed Nazi.

Check out Jonas Scharf's cover and some unlettered pages in the gallery below.

Sal Romero was originally created as a guest character for Johnson's ongoing run on The Incredible Hulk, which started last year. "Ghost Rider '44 is definitely my favorite guest star that's appeared in our Incredible Hulk series so far," Johnson revealed back in September. "I had a fully-realized origin story for Sergeant Sal Romero in my head before my partner Nic Klein brought him to life with his art, and the character turned out so unbelievably cool and fun, we knew the 'War Devil' arc wouldn't be his last appearance."

Here's Marvel's official solicitation blurb for the new issue – which reveals the presence of another familiar character, albeit in a much younger form...



HELLHUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Adam Gorham (A)

Cover by Jonas Scharf

PATRIOT GAMES!

When the Hellhunters' methods prove too ruthless for Captain America, they accidentally recruit their secret weapon, their most lethal and ruthless member yet 15-year-old BUCKY BARNES! With Bucky on the team and victory in Europe in the balance, will the Hellhunters be enough to face the cosmic Nazi Hellspawn known as CALPHAEL?

Hellhunters #3 is published by Marvel Comics in February, 2025.

