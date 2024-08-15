Giant-Size Thor #1 pits Hercules and Thor against a literal Giant-Size Thor

Marvel's celebration of its beloved Giant-Size editions from the '70s continues with Giant-Size Thor #1, a titanic team-up tale between Thor and none other than the original Prince of Power himself, Hercules.

Written by Al Ewing, who also writes the current Immortal Thor ongoing title, with artist Brian Level, colorist Guru-eFX, and letterer Joe Sabino, the story tells yet another chapter in the saga of fan-favorite frenemies Hercules and Thor, with a cosmic Bronze Age-esque twist.

As revealed in this preview of Giant-Size Thor #1, the story centers on an odd race of alien beings who have a massive ship shaped like an actual, well, "Giant-Size Thor." It sounds silly, but Ewing and Level give the whole thing a kind of strange gravitas similar to the stories told in the era of the original Giant-Size comics.

Check out the pages, along with the cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch:

"A GIANT-SIZE THOR SPECTACULAR - GUEST-STARRING HERCULES! Thor All-Father and Hercules, God of Heroes, had joined forces many times, as fast friends and fierce rivals...but never before like this," reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Giant-Size Thor #1.

"For in the farthest reaches of space, the Deific Duo faced the greatest and most terrifying war machine ever created...and it bore the Thunderer's face," it continues. "This is the story...of the GIANT-SIZE THOR! ALSO: Reprinting Bob Harras and Jackson Guice's THOR #365 - a Thor and Hercules tale told by the only real authority on such things: Hercules himself!"

Giant-Size Thor #1 goes on sale August 21.

