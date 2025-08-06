Daredevil and Punisher will become embroiled in a war on crime - and each other - that Marvel promises will be the "most violent and visceral confrontation yet"

Matt Murdock and Frank Castle may be uneasy allies in Daredevil: Born Again, but in comics, they've just as often been at each others' throats as Daredevil wholly disapproves of the Punisher's murderous methods. Now, as part of the revival of the Marvel Knights brand, writer Jimmy Palmiotti, one of the original line's founders, is joined by artist Tommaso Bianchi for a limited series titled Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger.

In the story, Punisher will engage in his "most violent and visceral confrontation yet" with the Gnucci crime family, as Daredevil tries to stop him from tearing Hell's Kitchen apart.

"DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO PULL THE TRIGGER? DAREDEVIL and THE PUNISHER - two of Marvel's mightiest with one of the most celebrated and storied rivalries in comics find themselves at odds, not only with each other, but with New York's criminal element once again!" reads Marvel's official description of Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger. "Writer Jimmy Palmiotti revisits the Marvel Universe, pitting Frank Castle against the Gnucci crime family for their most violent and visceral confrontation yet! As their conflict threatens to tear Hell's Kitchen apart, it'll fall to Daredevil to contain the chaos!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Palmiotti was part of the original Marvel Knights Daredevil creative team back in 1998, and he's also slated to write a new Marvel Knights Punisher series that takes Frank Castle into the future as a much older, more grizzled vigilante.

"Honestly, writing this series has been a blast and a true gift for me," Palmiotti shared. "Reconnecting with this storyline, originally sparked during the Marvel Knights era, is pure adrenaline and nostalgia for me and gives me the opportunity to dive deeper into what makes both the Punisher and Daredevil unique in the Marvel Universe," Palmiotti states. "Revisiting these iconic characters and their explosive ideological clash feels like slipping back into a gritty, familiar alleyway for me. The Punisher's wiped the Gnucci family off the map, but the vacuum doesn't stay empty for long as Daredevil witnesses the birth of four new crime syndicates as they rise from the ashes to take over the city."

"As Daredevil pursues the next wave of criminal empires, Frank's determined to teach Matt Murdock that permanent justice comes at the barrel of a gun," he continues. "It's philosophy vs. firepower as Hell's Kitchen becomes a battleground not just for turf—but for the soul of justice itself. Writing this has been an absolute thrill - almost criminal in how much fun I'm having. Stepping into Matt's mind has been both a blast and a real gauntlet; the deeper I go, the clearer it becomes: both men are right, and both are wildly wrong. That tension? That moral knife-edge? It's the heartbeat of this entire series."

Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #1 goes on sale November 26, with a cover by Kendrick 'Kunkka' Lim, seen above. While we wait, check out the best Daredevil stories of all time .