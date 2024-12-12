Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees creator Patrick Horvath's satirical sci-fi Free For All gets a range of awesome variant covers

We're big fans of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees – as its position in our end of year list shows. Creator Patrick Horvath has several future projects in the works at the moment including a Beneath the Trees sequel, Rite of Spring. Before that, however, comes Free For All – a graphic novella from Oni Press that will be published in March.

In the 56-page one-shot the billionaires and trillionaires of the world are all entered into a lottery. Whoever's name is drawn must then make the choice to either donate half of their wealth to the common good, or take part in ritual combat to try and keep it all for themselves. From the glimpses we've seen of the new comic we're guessing that they don't choose to share...

We're really excited by this one and are happy to exclusively share the variant covers for the upcoming comic. As well as Horvath's previously seen main cover, the book will be available with variants from some big name artists including Matt Kindt, Juni Ba, Matt Lesniewski, and Noah Bailey. You can check them all out in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 Matt Kindt's variant cover for Free For All. (Image credit: Oni Press) Juni Ba's variant cover for Free For All. (Image credit: Oni Press) Matt Lesniewski and colorist Dave Stewart's cover for Free For All. (Image credit: Oni Press) Noah Bailey's variant cover for Free For All. (Image credit: Oni Press) Patrick Horvath's previously revealed main cover for Free For All. (Image credit: Oni Press) Matt Lesniewski's black and white (1:10) variant cover for Free For All. (Image credit: Oni Press)

"I always felt like this story had a fairly universal appeal, and I'm excited for Oni Press to bring this book to a wide audience," Horvath said in a statement about Free For All. "I was working through a lot of frustrations tied to income inequality at the time I made the comic, and it seems like all of it has only gotten worse. Now, maybe more than ever, it feels like the appropriate time for a satire where we watch billionaires fight to the death to keep all of their money."

"Free For All is an incredibly prescient story for an increasingly tumultuous world, and our amazing cover artists – whose work you can see here! – did a wonderful job of capturing the bloody binge culture in full technicolor," added editor Megan Brown. "Spectacle, excess, and more await readers in the pages of Patrick Horvath's wonderfully macabre – and timely – tale."

Free For All is published by Oni Press in March, 2025.

We spoke with Patrick Horvath about Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees earlier in the year.