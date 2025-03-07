Oni Press's new Biker Mice From Mars comic will take a "hard-hitting approach to the stories" and "definitely won't pull any punches"

The NacelleVerse is expanding...

The Biker Mice From Mars.
(Image credit: Oni Press)

Oni Press's NacelleVerse is roaring forward once more with the announcement of a new monthly ongoing comic based on '90s cartoon favorites, The Biker Mice From Mars. The new series will be written by Melissa Flores and illustrated by Daniel Gete in what is, surprisingly, the gang's first ever ongoing comic book.

Oni has shared some new details on the comic and it sounds like this is going to be a darker, grittier take on the property than perhaps expected. "The Red Planet is in revolt . . . and hard-charging rebels Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo are joining up with Mars' Freedom Fighters to fight the army of alien Plutarkian invaders," reads the official synopsis. "But when a new, entirely unexpected threat to Mars rears its ugly head, threatening the existence of their families, friends, and the fourth planet itself, will the Biker Mice's war become a full-fledged apocalypse?"

Below you can see covers from artists Dustin Weaver, Karl Kerschl, and Simon Bisley, plus some black and white layouts from the first issue. Other variant covers from Justin Mason, Juan Jose Ryp, and Kano will also be available.

Image 1 of 4
Dustin Weaver's main cover for Biker Mice From Mars #1.
Dustin Weaver's main cover for Biker Mice From Mars #1.(Image credit: Oni Press)

"We're playing it a hundred percent straight, no winking at the audience – definitely not your typical 'funny animal comic,'" said editor Karl Bollers in a statement about the new series. "And while there are enough 'cowabunga' and 'boo ya' style catch phrases to fill the fuel tanks of fans new and old, overall we're taking a hard-hitting approach to the stories this time that definitely won't pull any punches and will hopefully appeal to readers of all ages. Two-wheel drive – four quadrant appeal. That's the Biker Mice formula."

Image 1 of 8
Daniel Gete's black and white interior pages from Biker Mice From Mars #1.
Daniel Gete's black and white interior pages from Biker Mice From Mars #1.(Image credit: Oni Press)

Accompanying the Mice in each issue will be a new RoboForce backup strip from writer Matt Hotson and artist EJ Su that will follow on from the RoboForce limited series comic that Oni published last year. This will also directly tie into the upcoming RoboForce: The Animated Series that's launching on Tubi this April.

The 40-page Biker Mice From Mars #1 is published by Oni Press on June 25.

Oni Press CEO Hunter Gorinson reveals more about the Biker Mice comic and other parts of the NacelleVerse.

