The Boys and John Wick creators will join J. Michael Straczynski, and a host of other big name creatives at Marvel legend Joe Quesada's new imprint, Amazing Comics

It was announced at SDCC 2024 that comics legend Joe Quesada is heading up a brand new imprint named Amazing Comics, created in association with Mad Cave Studios and publishing house Dupuis. Now we know some of the creators who will be joining Quesada on the project – and it's a helluva list!

"Amazing Comics has been living in my creative journal since 2005 – I always knew it was in my future," Quesada said in a statement released to time with the Angoulême International Comics Festival. "Having the opportunity to help rebuild Marvel and later become part of the Disney family was one of the greatest highlights of my career. It allowed me to play in almost every creative sandbox imaginable and collaborate with some of the most brilliant talents on the planet. Now, I get to take everything I've learned over two-plus decades at Marvel and pour it into Amazing Comics, bringing many of those incredible creators along with me. Our mission is simple: to tell great stories with stunning art and to build a true community between Amazing and our readers."

Here's the full list of creators that have been announced so far:

Derek Kolstad: The creator and writer of John Wick and Nobody

J. Michael Straczynski: Long-running Marvel comics writer, as well as the creator of Babylon 5, and the co-writer of the TV series Sense8

Christopher Priest: Legendary and influential writer of Black Panther and Deadpool comics for Marvel

Garth Ennis: The writer and co-creator of The Boys and Preacher

Steven Paul Judd: A writer on Dark Winds and the MCU's Echo TV show

Ethan Sacks: Writer of Star Wars comics at Marvel, and the co-writer of A Haunted Girl at Image

Charles Dorfman: The writer and director of Barbarians, and producer on The Lost Daughter

Ryan Stegman: Artist on Venom: The King in Black, X-Men, Vanish, and Missionary

Esad Ribic: Artist on Marvel's Secret Wars, Silver Surfer: Requiem, X-Men, and Thor

Ronan Toulhoat: Artist on graphic novels Daemon and Dog head

(Image credit: Amazing Comics)

Although the titles these creators are working on remain secret for now, we do know that the first book we'll see from Amazing Comics is the previously-announced Disciple, which will be co-written by Quesada and Dorfman, and illustrated by Quesada and inker Wade von Grawbadger, alongside colorist Richard Isanove, and letterer Joe Caramagna.

"I'm beyond excited about Disciple – not just because it's my return to self-publishing but because I get to team up with Charles on something truly special," said Quesada. "Inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, Disciple isn't just a retelling – it's a full-on expansion, building a world around the original story that's packed with history, intrigue, and all the drama you'd expect, but with some wicked surprises along the way. We're keeping all the classic Shakespearean names, but make no mistake – this story is going to take some wild, unexpected turns that'll have readers hooked and guessing every step of the way!"

"Wait, Bandes Desinée meets North American comics meets Joe Quesada?!," said Mad Cave Studios president Mark Irwin in a statement. "I can't wait, and I bet it's truly Amazing!"

