After nearly 20 years, beloved manga Kingdom is finally getting an official English release due to fan demand

One of the most beloved manga that has never been officially translated into English is finally coming to the US and other English-speaking markets after nearly 20 years, as VIZ Media has announced that Yasuhisa Hara's magnum opus Kingdom will finally be imported due to monstrous demand from fans.

Kingdom has been running in Japan in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since January 2006 and has sold 110 million copies, ultimately giving rise to an anime adaptation, two live-action films, and multiple video games.

The story is set in China in the Warring States era, and centers on young warrior Xin in his quest to bring China together. So far, in Japan, Kingdom has released 79 volumes.

(Image credit: VIZ Media)

"Offering readers a thrilling window into one of the most transformative periods in Chinese history, Kingdom is set during China’s Warring States period and follows Xin, a war orphan from the kingdom of Qin, who dreams of becoming a great general and uniting China," reads VIZ's official description of Kingdom. "After his closest friend, Piao, dies under mysterious circumstances, Xin embarks on a journey to fulfill their shared dream. Along the way, he meets Ying Zheng, a young king bearing a striking resemblance to Piao, who seeks Xin’s help to reclaim his throne and change the course of history."

VIZ previously described Kingdom as "our most fan requested title ever," so its English debut has been met with quite some fervor.

VIZ is kicking things off with Kingdom Vol. 1, releasing November 11, 2025. Kingdom Vol. 1 will also be available on VIZ's Shonen Jump digital reading service concurrently with the physical releases of the English language edition.

