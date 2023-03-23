Combat Champions marks world premier with a relentless carnival of chaos

By Joe Donnelly
published

C77 Entertainment's brand-new multiplayer FPS takes no prisoners

Mayhem is how you might describe the action in Combat Champions – the debut venture of C77 Entertainment, a multiplayer FPS that's as cool as it is chaotic. 

Making its world premiere at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, the game's first trailer showcases a world in the not-too-distant future where lawyers have been abolished, and grievances once reserved for the courtroom now take place on a bloody, war-torn battlefield. 

In something similar to the likes of The Hunger Games and 90s arcade shooter Smash TV, all of the above unfolds in front of a live audience – with everything from commentators to sponsors and cheerleaders complementing the action.

Once codenamed 'Project Slingshot', Combat Champions is being created by a studio helmed by industry veterans, whose collective resume includes the likes of Halo, Battlefield and Forza Motorsport. To this end, C77 Entertainment CEO, Mattias Kylen, said: "We announced Project Slingshot in the summer of 2022, and we’ve been taken aback by players’ enthusiasm and interest for our private Alpha. We’re thrilled to announce our official name Combat Champions as well as share a first look at what we’ve been working so hard on as a team."

That first look offers a tease of the game's breakneck speed, wanton gun fights, arsenal of guns, and its vertical 16v16 team multiplayer combat. Combat Champions has nothing in the way of release dates or windows just yet, but Kylen promises more in the "coming months". 

Those who've had their interest piqued at this early stage, though, can wishlist Combat Champions on Steam right now (opens in new tab)

