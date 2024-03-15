First trailer for Netflix's live action adaptation of hit manga features new version of the anime TV show's beloved theme song

Netflix has unveiled the first full trailer for City Hunter, its live action adaptation of the hit manga of the same name – and fans are already delighting over its use of the '80s TV series' theme song.

Directed by Yuichi Satoh, the Tokyo-set movie follows Ryo Saeba (Ryohei Suzuki), "a premier 'sweeper' navigating the gritty underbelly of modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo." The official synopsis continues: "Balancing a cool demeanor with a fun personality, Ryo tackles high-stakes challenges in the underworld."

Misato Morita brings Kaoru Makimura to life, while Masanobu Ando, Asuka Hanamura, and Fumino Kimura play Hideyuki Makimura, Kumuri, and Saeko respectively.

"Wow, that actually looks quite good and Ryohei Suzuki is always great," one viewer said of the teaser, which you can watch above, as another tweeted: "They played 'Get Wild' and Ryo is being Ryo. Yeah, I am seated. Also, Ryohei Suzuki in live-action manga adaptations hasn't let me down yet... well, sorta. I have mixed feelings with Gatchaman but love him in Hentai Kamen and Ore Monogatari."

"The great theme song is of course TMNETWORK's 'Get Wild'," pointed out a third, while a fourth echoed: "I'm glad it's using the OG soundtrack [though], hearing 'Get Wild' is always nice."

Written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo, City Hunter was serialized in Shueisha's manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1985 to 1991, before being adapted in an anime TV series in 1987. Since then, it has spawned numerous adaptations and spin-offs in several countries including four anime TV series, three anime TV specials, five animated feature films, a live-action Korean TV drama, and a live action movie starring Jackie Chan.

City Hunter releases on Netflix on April 25. In the meantime, there's plenty of live action anime/manga adaptations to enjoy on the platform right now, including One Piece, Alice in Borderland, Death Note, Bleach, and Yu Yu Hakusho. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best anime shows of all time.