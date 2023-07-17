Christopher Nolan shares the powerful cameo his daughter has in Oppenheimer

Director Christopher Nolan has confirmed the poignant cameo that his daughter has in Oppenheimer. In a new interview, the director shares the context of the scene she appears in, so if you’re hoping to avoid all spoilers ahead of watching, proceed with caution.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Nolan shared that his eldest daughter Flora appears during a dream sequence that J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) has. During one scene in the movie, he imagines a nameless young woman having her face blown off in a nuclear explosion.

Flora had been visiting the set of the movie during that week of filming, according to the director. "We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence," he explains. "So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

When pushed on the meaning of the moment, however, Nolan says it wasn’t a conscious decision. "Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions," The Dark Knight director continues. "But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."

First reactions to Christopher Nolan’s latest Oppenheimer have been glowing, with many praising the film as powerful and Oscar-worthy. It will be released in theaters on July 21. For more upcoming movies, here’s your breakdown of 2023 movie release dates.