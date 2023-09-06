Chicken Run fans are confused about the sequel's recasting choice – especially after Mrs. Tweedy reveal

Chicken Run 2 (officially titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) had the internet full of anticipation for the upcoming Netflix sequel when the trailer dropped yesterday, but some fans are confused – and disheartened – by one recasting decision.

Julia Sawalha, who voiced Ginger in the first movie, has been replaced by Thandiwe Newton for the sequel. Fans aren't happy about this decision, especially with the new trailer's reveal that the villainous Mrs. Tweedy, voiced by Miranda Richardson, will be returning for round two. Sawalha has previously said she was told she sounded "too old" to reprise the role 23 years after she originated it. However, Sawalha is 54 and Newton is 50, while Richardson is 65.

"Fantastic reveal, but I really do wish they'd kept Julia Sawalha as Ginger," tweeted GamesRadar+'s own Amy West, referring to Mrs. Tweedy's previously under wraps return as the movie's antagonist. "If Miranda is back, I want the same voice on the hero side too! Gimme aaaaall the nostalgia."

"Stuck between fury that Julia Sawalha isn't in this and genuine joy at the return of Mrs Tweedy," another Twitter user echoed in response to the trailer.

"Never forget that Julia Sawalha did a voice-matching test to prove that she sounded EXACTLY like she did when she first played Ginger in Chicken Run and that the producers AGREED that she sounded the same but decided to recast Chicken Run 2 anyway…" tweeted another disgruntled fan, attaching a video of Sawalha in action.

"Yeah the trailer for the Chicken Run sequel looks like fun but not bringing back Julia Sawalha to voice Ginger still feels so wrong", agreed someone else.

"Julia Sawalha (who played Ginger) is 5 years younger than Jane Horrocks (who still plays Babs). Also, can't chickens sound older without being replaced?" pointed out another Twitter user.

The sequel to 2000's Chicken Run sees Ginger and Rocky (Zachary Levi) living on a peaceful island sanctuary after their death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm in the first movie. However, back on the mainland, a new threat from Tweedy faces all chicken-kind, and the flock must put their newfound freedom at risk to help – with Ginger and Rocky's new chick, Molly (Bella Ramsey) in tow.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arrives on Netflix on December 15.