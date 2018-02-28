Popular

Celebrate Horizon Zero Dawn’s birthday with these phenomenal photo mode shots

Happy 1st birthday, Aloy!

I know, I know. It’s hard to believe that it’s been a whole year since Horizon Zero Dawn first graced the PS4. Robot dinosaurs? Roaming through an environment lush enough to make Mother Nature faint with awe? Made by the studio behind Killzone, of all things? Back then it sounded like something from a fever dream. Little did anyone know that Horizon would be one of the best games of 2017 and bestow upon us what is quite possibly the most original story and world since BioShock. To celebrate its frankly astonishing world I’ve compiled the very best photo mode shots out there for you to gape at to your Mother’s Heart’s content. 

Credit: shinobi-life 

Credit: @shellaven95

Credit: @OfClockworks

Credit: @Miss__Didi

Credit: @MatC_1994

Credit: @verdict4489

Credit: @DobbyPS4

Credit: @dorkograph

Credit: @Veruusca

Credit: @VisionaryArt_

Credit: @AmazingHellamax

Credit: @Maruko_no_hono

Credit: @LUCKYless11

Credit: @helociraptor

